Watch 2020 Emmy nominations announcement live: July 28 at 8:30 am PT/11:30 am ET

This year’s Emmy nominations will be unveiled at the civilized hour of 8:30 a.m. PT/ 11:30 a.m. ET on July 28. Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”) will host the live stream announcement of the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards. Joining her on this virtual event will be Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black), Josh Gad (“Central Park”) and Tatiana Maslany (“Perry Mason”). Bookmark this page and come back then to see the big reveal of the roster of contenders.

The deadline for submitting errors and omissions to the nominations is August 11. Three days later, the TV academy will make final-round videos available for viewing. Voting for the winners kicks off on August 21 and ends on August 31 at 10:00 p.m. PT.

Winners will be announced in September. The bulk of the trophies will be handed out at the Creative Arts awards. For the past several years, this section of the Emmys has been split into two parts and has happened on the weekend preceding the main ceremony. However, this year with the COVID-19 pandemic those plans were scrapped. It remains a work-in-progress as to how the TV academy will precede.

We do know that the Primetime Emmys will still take place on September 20 in a live coast-to-coast telecast that begins at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC. The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer for television’s biggest night. Whether this is also a virtual event remains under discussion.

