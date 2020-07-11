‘Watchmen’ cast: 2020 Emmy submissions include Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart …

The 2020 Emmy ballots have been released by the Television Academy, so we now know which shows, actors, etc. are in contention for this year’s golden statues. HBO’s “Watchmen” accounts for eight entries on the performer ballot, including lead actors Regina King and Jeremy Irons. The uniquely timely limited series about mask-wearing and racial injustice is a loose adaptation of the 1980s comic book about vigilante superheroes, which only lasted a single volume. Tour our photo gallery above to see all of the actors who’ve been submitted for the 2020 Emmy Awards.

“Lost” and “The Leftovers” showrunner Damon Lindelof oversees the first season, but has gone on record saying he won’t return if the show eventually comes back for a second installment. As for creating a diverse team both in front of and behind the camera, Lindelof explained in our recent interview, “I hate using the word ‘diversity’ because it feels like just a box to be checked, but in this case it was just immensely important in terms of generating a show that we could all be proud of, and more importantly had an authenticity to it.”

Here’s a closer look at the Emmy-eligible cast members and creative talents for “Watchmen”:

Best Limited Series

Best Actor (Limited Series/Movie)

Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt / Ozymandias

Best Actress (Limited Series/Movie)

Regina King as Angela Abar/Sister Night

Best Supporting Actor (Limited Series/Movie)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar / Dr.Manhattan

Jovan Adepo as Officer Will Reeves / HoodedJustice

Louis Gossett Jr. as William Reeves

Tim Blake Nelson as Wade Tillman /Looking Glass

Best Supporting Actress (Limited Series/Movie)

Hong Chau as Lady Trieu

Jean Smart as Agent Laurie Blake

Best Casting (Limited Series/Movie)

Best Cinematography (Limited Series/Movie)

Andrij Parekh, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”

Xavier Grobet, “Little Fear Of Lightning”

Alex Disenhof, “See How They Fly”

Gregory Middleton, “This Extraordinary Being”

Best Costumes (Fantasy/Sci-Fi)

“It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”

“This Extraordinary Being”

Best Directing (Limited Series/Movie)

Nicole Kassell, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”

Steph Green, “Little Fear Of Lightning”

Frederick E.O. Toye, “See How They Fly”

Stephen Williams, “This Extraordinary Being”

Best Hairstyling (Period/Character)

“It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”

“This Extraordinary Being”

Best Makeup (Period/Character)

“This Extraordinary Being”

Best Makeup (Prosthetic)

“A God Walks in to Abar”

“It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”

Best Main Title Design

Best Music Composition (Limited Series/Movie)

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”

Best Music and Lyrics

“This Extraordinary Being” / Song Title: “The Way It Used To Be”

Best Music Supervision

Liza Richardson, “This Extraordinary Being”

Best Picture Editing (Limited Series/Movie)

Henk Van Eeghen, “A God Walks In To Abar”

David Eisenberg, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”

Anna Hauger, “This Extraordinary Being”

Best Production Design (Period/Fantasy)

“An Almost Religious Awe”

“It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”

Best Sound Editing (Limited Series/Movie)

“This Extraordinary Being”

Best Sound Mixing (Limited Series/Movie)

“This Extraordinary Being”

Best Visual Effects

“See How They Fly”

Best Writing (Limited Series/Movie)

Damon Lindelof & Cord Jefferson, “This Extraordinary Being”

