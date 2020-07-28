‘Watchmen’ dominates 2020 Emmy nominations with 26, followed by ‘Maisel’ (20), ‘Ozark’ (18), ‘Succession’ (18) and …

The 2020 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, July 28, and “Watchmen” dominated the field with a total of 26 nominations, more than any other program in any other genre. Check out the complete list of nominees here.

“Watchmen,” inspired by the classic graphic novel of the same name, explores an alternate reality where superheroes intersect with real-life historical events. But the series takes place in contemporary America where white supremacy and right-wing terrorism still threaten society. It’s up for Best Limited Series in addition to leading noms for Regina King and Jeremy Irons, plus supporting bids for Jovan Adepo, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Louis Gossett Jr. and Jean Smart.

The next most nominated show is “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which showed up 20 times across categories including Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actress (Rachel Brosnahan), Best Comedy Supporting Actress (Alex Borstein and Marin Hinkle), Best Comedy Supporting Actor (Sterling K. Brown and Tony Shalhoub) and many more below the line. That’s the same number of nominations the show received last year. For each of its first two seasons “Maisel” won eight Emmys, which is the record for the most wins for a comedy in a single year. Can it match or exceed that total this year?

In a tight race for Best Drama Series, “Ozark” and “Succession” are tied with 18 nominations apiece, so if you were hoping these nominations would clarify that contest, it looks like that race is still anyone’s game. But the big surprise in that category may be “The Mandalorian,” the Disney+ series set in the “Star Wars” universe; it’s nominated 15 times, the most of any show from one of the new streaming services that launched this season.

“Schitt’s Creek” and “Saturday Night Live” also received 15 nominations apiece, while “The Crown” picked up 13, “Hollywood” got 12 and “Westworld” received 11. Rounding out the shows in the double digits, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Mrs. America” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” were nominated 10 times apiece. What do you think of the nominations?