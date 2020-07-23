This peculiar Emmy trend would come to an end with a ‘Watchmen’ win

All good things must come to an end — including, apparently, what’s been happening in the Emmys’ Best Limited Series category. HBO’s “Watchmen” tops our odds to take home the prize, which would disrupt the six-year pattern of the network and FX alternating wins.

Since 2014, which was when limited series and TV movie were separated into two categories again, the two networks have swapped limited series victories. FX has ruled in even-numbered years: “Fargo” in 2014, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” in 2016 and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” in 2018. Odd years have been HBO’s terrain: “Olive Kitteridge” in 2015, “Big Little Lies” in 2017 and “Chernobyl” in 2019.

It’s obviously just a coincidence that HBO and FX have been going back and forth here — in other words, it’s highly unlikely voters are even aware of this trend — but if this continues, it’s FX’s “turn” to win this year. “Mrs. America,” its main push, sits in second place and hasn’t led “Watchmen” in our predictions at all since its March premiere. (“Mrs. America” aired on FX on Hulu, streaming under the service’s FX subsection, but FX on Hulu programs are considered FX shows at the Emmys because Hulu is not part of the shows’ development.)

In recent weeks, “Watchmen” has opened up a greater gap between itself and the rest of the field — it’s at 7/2 to 4/1 for “Mrs. America” — as its exploration of racism and police brutality are sadly even more resonant in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement and protests following George Floyd‘s death. Competing as a drama in the winter, it won Critics’ Choice Awards for Regina King and Jean Smart, and a Directors Guild of America Award. It also has a Peabody Award and a Writers Guild of America Award for Best New Series under its belt. Earlier this month, “Watchmen” co-led the Television Critics Association Awards nominations alongside “Unbelievable” with four nominations, while “Mrs. America” nabbed three.

If “Watchmen” breaks the trend this year, it would also give HBO a record-breaking 11th win in the category. The network is currently tied at 10 with NBC and PBS.

“Unbelievable” is third in our odds, followed by “Little Fires Everywhere” and “Hollywood.”

