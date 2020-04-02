Wendell Holland (‘Survivor 40’) exit interview: Edge of Extinction is a ‘wretched prison’ that I’m going to ‘escape’

“I’m captive right now, but I’m plotting a way to escape this wretched prison that they call the Edge of Extinction,” declared Wendell Holland just moments after his elimination from “Survivor: Winners at War.” This former winner of “Survivor: Ghost Island” was voted out of the newly merged Koru tribe by a 9-3 vote over Adam Klein. “Once I get out of here I’m gonna do what I need to do,” Wendell promised in his end-of-show exit interview. “The war is not over.”

Everybody except for Michele Fitzgerald (Wendell’s former girlfriend) and Nick Wilson (Wendell’s second in command) voted to send him packing. The other nine castaways saw Wendell as a strategic threat, particularly when it came to his close bond with Jeremy Collins … who nonetheless wrote Wendell’s name down when he didn’t get his way to oust Nick.

Wendell now becomes the eighth member of the jury, joining the following people at the Edge of Extinction: Natalie Anderson, Amber Mariano, Danni Boatwright, Ethan Zohn, Rob Mariano, Parvati Shallow and Yul Kwon. (The last player, Sandra Diaz-Twine, voluntarily left the game last week because she didn’t think she would have a chance to win the all-important return challenge.)

After having his torch snuffed by host Jeff Probst, Wendell bequeathed his two fire tokens to Michele and Nick. However, he still wasn’t sure who exactly had “stabbed” him in the back at that point. “Michele, good luck, girl. Nick, keep fighting,” he announced as he dropped his wooden coins into their chests. That means Michele now has a leading four fire tokens — more than anyone in the game — with Nick right behind at three.

SEE Unaired ‘Survivor’ pizza challenge is the perfect example for why we need longer episodes, and 95% of viewers agree

Wendell and the other Extinction Island inhabitants will now have a chance to build up their fire tokens in anticipation of the next return challenge, which will likely take place at the start of the Season 40 finale in mid-May.

Are you bummed Wendell was voted out of “Survivor: Winners at War”? Who were you hoping would have gone home instead? And who are you rooting for to win the $2 million prize? Sound off with all of your hot takes down in the comments section.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win a spot on our Season 40 leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.