Wendy Williams (‘The Masked Singer’ Lips) unmasked interview: ‘I can’t sing, I can’t dance, but I know how to have fun!’

Former shock jock and Emmy nominated TV host Wendy Williams became the first singer eliminated from Group C on “The Masked Singer” Wednesday night. The gossip queen was dressed appropriately as Lips, but proved she’s definitely more comfortable speaking in front of an audience than singing. After being wheeled out on a chaise lounge, Wendy never once stood up during her off-key performance. Watch Lips sing “Native New Yorker” by Odyssey above.

“First of all, they’re fabulous,” Wendy responded in her unmasked interview when host Nick Cannon asked her why she wanted to perform as Lips. “I can’t sing, I can’t dance, but I know how to have fun!” Things then got uncomfortable for the host, when she turned the interview around, asking Nick, “Are you going to get back together with [Mariah Carey] eventually? You belong together!”

The panel of judges also seemed a bit on edge to be in the presence of the popular pot stirrer. Nobody quite knew how to speak to Wendy, probably fearful of her targeting them in her next hot topics segment! Regardless, both Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger pegged Wendy as the Lips, earning one point each towards the Golden Ear crown. Robin Thicke was convinced Lips was comedian Sandra Bernhard and Ken Jeong guessed Oscar winner Allison Janney was behind the mask.

Aside from her recognizable voice, hints throughout Lips’ clue package helped Jenny and Nicole realize Wendy was hiding inside. The fire in Lips’ package was a clue to the segment “Hot Topics” on Wendy’s talk show and her autobiography: “Wendy’s Got the Heat.” The #12 jersey in Lips’ package was a clue to Wendy’s birthplace of New Jersey and her talk show airing its 12th season. The “West Wing” clue was a reference to her initials.

Wendy was the first singer eliminated from Group C, but the fifth overall from Season 4. The previously eliminated performers were Busta Rhymes (Dragon), Mickey Rourke (Gremlin), Brian Austin Green (Giraffe) and Mark Sanchez (Baby Alien). Moving forward in the competition from Group C are Broccoli, Jellyfish, Mushroom and Squiggly Monster. Did you guess Wendy was hiding behind the Lips mask?

