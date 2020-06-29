‘America’s Got Talent’ exclusive clip: Daredevil Wesley Williams proves why he’s the One Wheel Wonder [WATCH]

The upcoming Tuesday, June 30 episode of “America’s Got Talent” will look slightly different, as there’s no studio audience in attendance due to concerns about the coronavirus. Despite the lack of cheering fans, daredevil Wesley Williams, aka the One Wheel Wonder, dominates the “AGT” stage with his dangerous act. In Gold Derby’s exclusive clip (watch above), host Terry Crews helps him climb a ladder, then Wesley takes off on his six-foot-tall unicycle. At one point a stagehand gives him some pointy knives, and the judges watch in horror as he juggles them from his position high up in the air.

Since Heidi Klum is still out sick, the only judges present to watch Wesley’s act are Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. The red-headed performer wheels around the stage on his unicycle to “Higher” by UNSECRET x Vo Williams, a perfect high-octane song that fits the tone of his act.

At one point Howie exclaims, “Oh my God! Whoa!” from the judges’ table. Meanwhile, Simon and Sofia watch Wesley’s performance with their mouths open in shock. It all points to good news for Wesley to make it to the next round, but you have to tune in to NBC to hear the judges’ comments.

If Wesley ends up going all the way, he could make history for the long-running reality TV show. After all, a danger act has never won the competition. (See the “AGT” winners list.) Acrobatic group Zurcaroh in Season 13 came close with all of their high-flying energy, with other standouts through the years being The Professional Regurgitator, knife-thrower Deadly Games, daredevil Aaron Crow and acrobats Duo Transcend.

From NBC: “Auditions 6. June 30. The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, guest judge Eric Stonestreet and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play and could send a lucky act directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.”

