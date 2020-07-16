‘Westworld’ Emmy submissions: 33 ballot entries include Evan Rachel Wood, Aaron Paul and 10 potential noms for ‘Parce Domine’

“Westworld” was an Emmy favorite over its first two seasons: nine wins out of 43 nominations, and Best Drama Series bids in both 2017 and 2018. It took an extended hiatus before its third season, but it returned in the spring of 2020 with its new batch of mind-bending sci-fi episodes. So will the show get back into top Emmy races after two years away? Scroll down to see the show’s 33 submissions on the ballots from Best Drama Series all the way down to Best Special Visual Effects.

“Westworld” has always been distinguished by its blockbuster values, creating both a futuristic setting and period settings within that. When it started, the show was about a Wild West theme park in the future, and the show’s world has greatly expanded since then. That has helped the show exceed 20 nominations in both of its previous seasons. And Creative Arts crafts awards account for most of the show’s victories to date. It won for its sound mixing and visual effects in 2017, and it took home awards for its makeup, hairstyling, and interactive achievements in both 2017 and 2018. This year the show is betting big on its season premiere, “Parce Domine,” which is on the ballot a whopping 10 times.

But the show has also been popular with the actors branch of the television academy. It has received nine acting noms to date, winning Best Drama Supporting Actress for Thandie Newton in 2018. She’s eligible again in that category this year, but the ever-changing world of “Westworld ” means there’s some shuffling in other races. Aaron Paul joined the cast this year and has been entered for Best Drama Actor consideration, while previous lead-acting nominees Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright have moved to the supporting category. And past supporting actor Simon Quarterman is now a guest.

If Paul earns a nomination, it will be historic. He’d be the fourth man to earn a lead-acting bid for the show, following Anthony Hopkins in 2017 and the aforementioned Harris and Wright in 2018. No series in Emmy history has ever earned noms in that category for four different actors. And since fellow HBO show (and fellow extravagant blockbuster) “Game of Thrones” went off the air last year, that could open even more doors for this sci-fi extravaganza in both nominations and wins. So how many of the below Emmy entries do you think will pay off for the show?

Best Drama Series

Best Actress (Drama)

Evan Rachel Wood

Best Actor (Drama)

Aaron Paul

Best Supporting Actress (Drama)

Thandie Newton

Tessa Thompson

Lena Waithe

Best Supporting Actor (Drama)

Vincent Cassel

Ed Harris

Luke Hemsworth

Jeffrey Wright

Best Guest Actress (Drama)

Katja Herbers, “Mother of Exiles”

Best Guest Actor (Drama)

Simon Quarterman, “The Winter Line”

Rodrigo Santoro, “The Winter Line”

Best Directing (Drama)

Paul Cameron, “The Mother of Exiles”

Jonathan Nolan, “Parce Domine”

Best Writing (Drama)

“Parce Domine”

Best Casting (Drama)

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, One Hour)

“The Mother of Exiles”

“Parce Domine”

Best Costumes (Fantasy/Sci-Fi)

“Parce Domine”

Best Hairstyling (Period/Character)

“Parce Domine”

Best Interactive Extension of a Linear Program

Best Main Title Design

Best Makeup (Period/Character, Non-Prosthetic)

“The Mother of Exiles”

Best Makeup (Prosthetic)

“Crisis Theory”

Best Music Composition (Series)

“Crisis Theory”

Best Music Supervision

“Parce Domine”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Drama Series)

“Crisis Theory”

“Parce Domine”

Best Production Design (Narrative Period/Fantasy, One Hour or More)

“Parce Domine”

Best Sound Editing (One Hour Series)

“Parce Domine”

Best Sound Mixing (One Hour Series)

“Parce Domine”

Best Special Visual Effects

“Crisis Theory”

