2020 Oscars calendar of key dates: WGA Awards nominations on January 6, Academy Awards nominations voting ends Jan. 7

This year’s window of voting for the Oscar nominations is the shortest in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards. The academy turned on the website last Thursday (Jan. 2) and will shut it down on Tuesday evening. On Monday, two guilds will weigh in with their picks for the best of the year: the Writers Guild of America and the Visual Effects Society. And hours before Oscar voting ends on Jan. 7, both the Directors Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America will reveal their rosters of contenders as will the BAFTAs.

All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.

JANUARY

Jan. 6 – VES Awards: Film Nominations Announced

Jan. 6 – WGA Awards: Film Nominations Announced

Jan. 6 – ACE Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 6 – DGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 6 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 7 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 7 – BAFTA Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 7 – DGA Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 7 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Announced

Jan. 7 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 7 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 7 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Opens



Jan. 8 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 9 – Critics’ Choice Awards: Final Voting Opens



Jan. 10 – Critics’ Choice Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 11 – MUAHS Awards

Jan. 12 – Critics’ Choice Awards

Jan. 12 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes



Jan. 13 – Oscars: Nominations Announced

Jan. 14 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 15 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 16 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 17 – ACE Awards

Jan. 17 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 17 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 18 – PGA Awards

Jan. 19 – MPSE Awards

Jan. 19 – SAG Awards



Jan. 21 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 21 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 24 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 25 – Annie Awards

Jan. 25 – ASC Awards

Jan. 25 – CAS Awards

Jan. 25 – DGA Awards

Jan. 28 – CDG Awards

Jan. 29 – VES Awards

Jan. 29 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 30 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 30 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1 – ADG Awards

Feb. 1 – WGA Awards

Feb. 2 – BAFTA Awards

Feb. 4 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 8 – Independent Spirit Awards

Feb. 9 – Oscars

