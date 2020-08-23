‘What We Do in the Shadows’ team reveals what they’ll secretly do to devour Emmy rivals

“I feel so seriously about silly comedy,” confesses Natasia Demetriou, who portrays snarky vampire Nadja on “What We Do in the Shadows.” Sure, the FX mocumentary is full of “sweet moments,” she concedes, but creative emphasis is always on: “How can this scene be funny? It’s just a lot of people working very hard to make everything as stupid as possible.”

They succeeded eight times at that Emmys. That’s how many nominations the cast and crew scored, including the most serious prize among all TV humor programs: Best Comedy Series. Three other bids were for writing, including episodes “Ghosts” and “On the Run,” which were penned, respectively, by co-showrunner/EP Paul Simms and EP Stefanie Robinson, who joined Demetriou for a chat with Gold Derby. Watch above or listen to the audio podcast below.

“You can’t go as crazy, as funny as you want to go if there isn’t a strong spine,” Robinson notes.” But that being said, we do, I think, really lean into just moments or visuals that we think would be funny … We start by trying to make each other laugh.”

However, the “Shadows” creators take their vampire research quite seriously. “We had to find a college professor to help us translate an ancient Greek incantation,” Simms says. “We wanted to make sure it was accurate.”

“Shadows” is also in the Emmy running for Best Casting, Production Design, Sound Editing and Single-Camera Picture Editing. Its third nomination for Best Comedy Writing went to Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil for “Collaboration.”

Below: Listen to the audio podcast version of our chat.

