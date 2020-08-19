‘What We Do in the Shadows’: Watch our screamingly hilarious live Emmy Q&A chat

You’re invited to join Gold Derby’s live cyber-chat with the Emmy-nominated team of “What We Do in the Shadows” this Friday at 11 a.m. PT.

Natasia Demetriou (‘Nadja’), Paul Simms (showrunner/ writer) and Stefani Robinson (EP/ writer) will vamp with editor Tom O’Neil, who’ll share viewer questions and comments so that “Shadows” fans can sink their teeth in, too.

“Shadows” competes for eight Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series and three writing nominations. Simms is nominated for penning “Ghosts” episode and Robinson for “On the Run.” The FX/FXX vampire mockumentary is also in the Emmy running for Best Casting, Production Design, Sound Editing and Single-Camera Picture Editing.

