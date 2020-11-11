When does ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ return? Fox announces Season 19 premiere date for January 2021

“Hell’s Kitchen” fans, mark your calendars for Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT, as that’s when your favorite culinary reality TV show will return for its 19th season. Fox announced the premiere date on Wednesday morning, November 11. The series is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions.

For the first time ever, host Gordon Ramsay and crew will leave Los Angeles, CA as they take the show to Las Vegas, NV. The city that never sleeps just so happens to be home to the world’s first Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen restaurant, located at Caesars Palace casino. Yes, that means fans can expect countless Sin City-themed rewards and challenges in Season 19 — and we can’t wait.

The previous season aired a special “Rookies vs. Veterans” version that welcomed back several fan-faves, but Season 19 is expected to feature 16 all-new aspiring chef-testants from around the country. The ultimate champion will join the show’s winners list and receive a Head Chef position at the brand new Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe at Harveys Hotel and Casino.

From Fox: “Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges – reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize.”

Throughout the summer, “Hell’s Kitchen” aired reruns of its popular “All-Stars” version (Season 17) in which Michelle Tribble prevailed. The last new episodes that aired were in early 2019, when the show featured its memorable “Rookies vs. Veterans” installment (Season 18) that crowned winner Ariel Fox.

The upcoming 19th season as well as the future 20th season were both filmed last year and have been waiting to air. They were produced prior to the Covid-19 epidemic that crippled the entertainment industry.

