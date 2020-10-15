Were you as crushed as us to find out that “The Masked Singer” will be preempted for Game 2 of the Major League Baseball championship on Wednesday, October 21? So when does “The Masked Singer” return after the World Series is over? Don’t despair: this reality competition series will be back on October 28 at its usual time with episode 5 of season 4. One catch — if the World Series goes to seven games, “The Masked Singer” will be preempted for that and it won’t air again until November 4.

Either way on that installment, which FOX has titled “Masked But Not Least,” five celebrities will sing for the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) for the first time. This quintet of contenders for the title are disguised as: Broccoli, Jellyfish, Lips, Mushroom and Squiggly Monster. At the end of the hour-long episode, one of these five competitors will be unmasked by Nick Cannon.

Part of the appeal of “The Masked Singer” is trying to figure out the famous faces hidden behind these elaborate masks before they are revealed. We’ve been busy doing some detective work and think we know the identities of the celebrities from Groups A and B who are still in the competition. Click on each link below if you want to know the name of the famous face hiding inside that costume.

GROUP A

Popcorn

Snow Owls

Sun

GROUP B

Crocodile

Seahorse

Serpent

Whatchamacallit

