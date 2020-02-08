Everything you need to know about the ‘AGT: The Champions’ finale – Who is competing? Who chose the winner?

The winner of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” will be revealed at the end of the two-hour season finale on February 10. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will be packed with encore performances by the 10 finalists as well as some special guest stars.

At the end of the evening is when host Terry Crews will reveal who has won the second season of this “AGT” spin-off. Unlike the main show which is live, this special edition was taped. That meant that America did not get to vote for their favorites. Instead, producers turned to the superfans, a group of avid “AGT” viewers who were flown to Los Angeles from around the country to attend the tapings as well as the studio audiences.

While you didn’t get to have a say in the winner, we still want to hear from you as to your pick as the best of the Top 10 acts. Take a look at the roster of talent below and then cast your vote in our poll at the bottom of this post. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on “AGT: The Champions.”

Last year’s final pitted the two most recent “AGT” champs — singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer and magician Shin Lim — against each other. This year, no past winners of “America’s Got Talent” number among the 10 finalists.

Six of them did compete on “AGT” including two of the Golden Buzzer acts — the dance groups Silhouettes and V.Unbeatable — as well as acrobats Duo Transcend, singer Hans, violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa and the acrobats Sandou Trio Russian Bar

Als in the hunt are “Britain’s Got Talent” finalists dance group Boogie Storm, “Norway’s Got Talent” winner singer Angelina Jordan, “Germany’s Got Talent” winner Alexa Lauenburger and her dog act and “Pilipinas Got Talent” winner singer Marcelito Pomoy.