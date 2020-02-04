When is the ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ season 2 finale? Who is competing? Who chose the winner?

“America’s Got Talent: The Champions” will wrap up season 2 with a two-hour finale on NBC that airs in the show’s regular time slot of 8 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, February 10. Competing for the votes of the super fans and studio audience in this taped special will be 10 acts: four Golden Buzzers and the half dozen who made the cut in the semi-final that aired February 3.

This entire second season of “AGT: The Champions,” including the final where the season 2 winner was crowned, was taped last fall. Forty acts from around the world competed. These acts were divided into groups of 10, with four advancing from each of these episodes.

Over the course of those first four audition shows that aired in January, we saw each judge give an act the coveted Golden Buzzer. Three of the panellists were won over by dance groups: Simon Cowell picked Boogie Storm, Alesha Dixon went with Silhouettes and Howie Mandel was bowled over by V.Unbeatable. The fourth, Heidi Klum, singled out singer Angelina Jordan. Unlike season 1, host Terry Crews was denied a chance to put an act straight through to the final.

Another new wrinkle was that the superfans, drawn from “AGT” viewers in all 50 states, weren’t the only ones to pick the finalists and eventual winner of season 2. Joining in the vote were the regular studio audiences as well. On Monday’s semi-final, six of the dozen acts competing got enough votes from these two groups to make it to the final.

Four of the finalists had won a previous popular vote: acrobats Duo Transcend (in episode 1); singer Marcelito Pomoy (in episode 2); violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa (in episode 3); and acrobats Sandou Trio Russian Bar (in episode 4). The remaining two had been saved by the judges: singer Hans (in episode 1); and Alexa Lauenburger and her dog act (in episode 3).

Which of these 10 acts do you want to win season 2 of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”? Vote below and then let us know what you thought of season 2 of “AGT: The Champions.”