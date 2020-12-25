Where are the Kennedy Center Honors this year and who deserves to be selected in 2021? [PHOTOS]

If you’re settling in to watch the Kennedy Center Honors in its traditional post-Christmas time slot on CBS, you’re out of luck. Where are they this year? Several months ago, producers and other officials postponed the 2020 entertainment event to April of 2021 due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus. No announcement has been made since then, so still not quite certain there will be a ceremony this spring after all.

That fact doesn’t stop us for speculating on who deserves to be selected for 2021, whether that is in April or all the way to next December. Tour our photo gallery to see who are our choices for the Top 50 entertainers who need to be chosen soon.

In other recent years, we offered a similar special photo gallery and have been very happy to see several of our suggestions be honored. Those have included country music superstar Reba McEntire plus pop star and Oscar-winning actress Cher in 2018 and two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field and orchestral conductor Michael Tilson Thomas in 2019.

And now we provide our latest list of Kennedy Center Honors top 50 recommendations for 2020. Of course, only five of them can be chosen but certainly all are worthy. Tour our photo gallery above ranked from #1 to #50, including such overdue people as Denzel Washington, Jessica Lange, Dick Van Dyke, Gladys Knight, Mick Jagger, Harrison Ford and many more. Each year the selection committee chooses five entertainment veterans from a variety of fields – film, television, popular music, theatre, and the fine arts (dance, opera, classical music). Selected artists are almost always over 50 and generally are 60 and beyond. The committee does not provide for posthumous selections.

