How were the 2020 Golden Globes winners decided by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association?

A slew of stars flocked to the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton on January 5 to pick up prizes in 14 film and 11 TV categories at the Golden Globes hosted by Ricky Gervais. This marked the 77th anniversary of a ceremony put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But just who are these journalists, why did NBC hand over three hours of prime-time to them and how were the winners decided?

The HFPA was founded in 1944 and initially honored film folk with a low-key luncheon held at a studio. This evolved over the years into the highly hyped kudos that kick off the awards season that ends with the Oscars. The members of the HFPA are acutely aware of their pride of place as a precursor to the Academy Awards.

SEE 2020 Golden Globes: Complete list of winners in all 25 races

While there are 8,469 voting members of the motion picture academy who can cast ballots for the Oscars, there are just 87 journalists in the HFPA who vote for the Golden Globe Awards. Rather than use the complicated counting methods employed by the motion picture academy to determine nominations and winners in two dozen races, the Globes stick to the first past the post method. The nominees were the top five vote-getters in each category while the winners were chosen in a second round of balloting with the awards going to those contenders who garnered the most tick marks.

The HFPA is open to expanding but is selective in its membership. To even apply, you must be based in Southern California, be an accredited correspondent for a foreign publication in which you have published at least four articles in the year preceding, and pay a $500 initiation fee.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions