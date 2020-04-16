‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ winners list: All 12 champions through the years

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” premiered on ABC on August 16, 1999. Hosted by Regis Philbin, the game show was originally just going to be a two-week event, but its popularity prompted another two-week special in November. Wanting to keep the excitement going, ABC commissioned “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” as a regular series beginning January 18, 2000. At the time of the series’ end on June 27, 2002 the show had awarded nine savvy people with the million-dollar prize.

New life was given to “Millionaire” when it was produced for syndication and a daily version aired on September 16, 2002, hosted by Meredith Vieira. Another three lucky contestants took home a million dollars during the syndicated version of the show. See the complete “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” winners list in our photo gallery above.

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” has seen a variety of hosts over the years including Cedric the Entertainer, Terry Crews and Chris Harrison. An all-celebrity edition premiered on April 8, 2020 with Jimmy Kimmel at the helm. Such famous faces such as Eric Stonestreet, Will Forte, Dr. Phil, Jane Fonda, Anderson Cooper, Nikki Glaser and Anthony Anderson will sit in the hot seat for a shot at earning money for their charities. With no million-dollar winners since 2009, could 2020 add another winner to our list?

On November 19, 1999 John Carpenter became the first person to win “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” John is the only winner not to use any life lines … well technically he did use “phone a friend” during the million dollar question to call his parents. Once his father was on the line he surprised everyone by not using it to call for help but to tell his parents he was about to be a million dollar winner.

