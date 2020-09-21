Who was left out of the Emmys 2020 ‘In Memoriam’ that honored Diahann Carroll, Regis Philbin, Carl Reiner?

Many TV legends and contributors were included for the “In Memoriam” segment on Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony for ABC. But producers are always forced to omit some of the 100+ insiders who died since the last ceremony. Who was left out of the group that was honored?

With dozens of television veterans having died since last year’s mid-September ceremony, people certainly included were these six TV Academy Hall of Fame members:

Diahann Carroll (actress in “Julia,” “Dynasty”)

Leonard Goldberg (executive at 20th Century Fox and ABC; producer of “Charlie’s Angels” and more)

Jim Lehrer (anchor/reporter of “MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour)

Regis Philbin (host of “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee,” “Live with Regis and Kelly”)

Carl Reiner (producer/writer/actor for “Your Show of Shows,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show”)

Fred Silverman (executive at CBS, ABC, NBC; producer of “Matlock” and more)

Even though he wasn’t known for his TV work, blockbuster film actor Chadwick Boseman was featured in the final slot. NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant was not mentioned, even though the event was being held in the Staples Center.

Including the seven names mentioned above, These were the other 40 celebrities, producers, directors and crafts people among those included (total of 47 overall in the tribute):

Rene Auberjonois (actor)

David Bellisario (producer)

Wilford Brimley (actor)

Robert Conrad (actor)

Brian Dennehy (actor)

Kirk Douglas (actor)

Hugh Downs (host/reporter)

Ja’Net Dubois (actor)

Phyllis George (sportscaster)

D.C. Fontana (writer)

Robert Forster (actor)

Herb Granath (executive)

Buck Henry (producer/writer/actor)

Ian Holm (actor)

Silvio Horta (writer/producer)

Shirley Knight (actor)

James Lipton (host)

Rick Ludwin (executive)

Bill Macy (actor)

Lee Mendelson (producer/director)

Thomas L. Miller (producer)

Kellye Nakahara (actor)

Ken Osmond (actor)

Sumner Redstone (executive)

Gene Reynolds (producer/director)

Diana Rigg (actor)

Naya Rivera (actor)

Mary Rose (costume designer)

Nanci Ryder (publicist)

Adam Schlesinger (composer)

Gil Schwartz (executive)

Lynn Shelton (director)

Carroll Spinney (actor)

Jerry Stiller (actor)

Rip Taylor (actor)

Max von Sydow (actor)

Lyle Waggoner (actor)

Jas Waters (writer)

Fred Willard (actor)

John Witherspoon (actor)

Although some of the following people have been featured in this week’s Creative Arts “In Memoriam” segment, none of the following were included on the Primetime ceremony on Sunday:

Orson Bean (actor)

Roger Beatty (writer)

Lee Phillip Bell (producer/writer)

Frank Biondi, Jr. (executive)

Sam Bobrick (producer)

Jack Burns (writer/actor)

Edd Byrnes (actor)

John Callahan (actor)

John Clarke (actor)

Bob Cobert (composer)

Lynn Cohen (actor)

Kevin Conway (actor)

Ben Cross (actor)

Olivia de Havilland (actor)

Kevin Dobson (actor)

James Drury (actor)

Marj Dusay (actor)

Robert Evans (executive)

Allen Garfield (actor)

Craig Gilbert (documentarian)

Bettina Gilois (writer)

Billy Goldenberg (composer)

Danny Goldman (actor/casting director)

Richard Herd (actor)

Jerry Herman (composer)

Grant Imahara (host)

Terry Jones (actor/writer)

John Karlen (actor)

Paula Kelly (actor)

Susan Kesler (editor)

Irrfan Khan (actor)

Larry Kramer (writer)

Ron Leibman (actor)

Tom Lester (actor)

Sam Lloyd (actor)

Johnny Mandel (composer)

Loring Mandel (writer)

Philip McKeon (actor)

John J. McMahon (executive)

Terrence McNally (writer)

J. Michael Mendel (writer/producer)

Shelley Morrison (actor)

Earl Pomerantz (writer)

Allan Rich (actor)

Kenny Rogers (singer/actor)

Joe Ruby (animator)

Reni Santoni (actor)

John Saxon (actor)

David Schramm (actor)

Phyllis Somerville (actor)

Brian Tarantina (actor)

Saul Turteltaub (producer/writer)

Jack Welch (executive)

Stuart Whitman (actor)

Allee Willis (composer)

Hal Willner (music producer)

William Wintersole (actor)

