Who will win ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 15? Make YOUR predictions before Wednesday’s live ‘AGT’ finale

All summer long, “America’s Got Talent” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for who they think will ultimately win Season 15. Now that we know the 10 “AGT” finalists (see below for more info), it’s time to lock in your final picks for which act will soon be joining the likes of Darci Lynne Farmer, Shin Lim, Kodi Lee and others on the winners list. The user who does the best predicting the finishing order of the top five will receive a $100 Amazon gift certificate, so what are you waiting for?

It’s free and easy to register for a Gold Derby account via email, Facebook, Google or Twitter. You can change your predictions later at any time before the finale results episode airs live on Wednesday, September 23 on NBC. See our contest rules.

Last season our user Kdrewk topped 450 others on the overall Season 14 leaderboard to win our “AGT” contest. This user predicted all 63 questions throughout the season with leading 78.38% accuracy and a 10,694 point score. Rounding out the Top 5 were Michael Powers at 78.08%, Ryan Lapierre at 76.14%, actuallyliv at 75.35% and Itsasecret1 at 72.27%.

Here’s a closer look at the 10 finalists for “America’s Got Talent” Season 15:

Alan Silva

Age: 38

Talent: Aerialist

Hometown: Las Vegas

Archie Williams

Age: 59

Talent: Singing

Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

BAD Salsa

Ages: 16-21

Talent: Salsa Duo

Hometown: India

Bello Sisters

Ages: 14-22

Talent: Acrobatic Trio

Hometown: Italy

Brandon Leake — Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer

Age: 27

Talent: Spoken Word Poet

Hometown: Stockton, California

Broken Roots

Ages: 37-44

Talent: Singers & Guitarists

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Cristina Rae — Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer

Age: 30

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Daneliya Tuleshova

Age: 14

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Astana, Kazakhstan

Kenadi Dodds

Age: 15

Talent: Singer & Guitarist

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Roberta Battaglia — Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer

Age:10

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “AGT” Season 15 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.