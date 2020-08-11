Here is who’s performing on first ‘America’s Got Talent’ live show: Michael Yo, Shaquira McGrath …

Even though Simon Cowell has been hospitalized after a biking accident, the show must go on. Tonight’s August 11 episode marks the first live show for a season of “America’s Got Talent” like no other. Despite being affected by the coronavirus, Heidi Klum‘s illness and now Simon’s broken back, the reality TV program continues to thrive on NBC. Taking his place at the “AGT” judging panel will be “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson, who ironically rose to fame thanks in part thanks to Simon’s judging on the first season of “American Idol.” Host Terry Crews and judges Heidi, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara are also scheduled to appear … unless something drastic happens between now and showtime, 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.
Tour our photos above for your preview of the first group of 11 “AGT” quarter-finalists who will take the live stage at Universal Studios Hollywood. Viewers will be able to vote for their favorite acts for the first time, with results being revealed on August 12. Five acts will go through to the semifinals based on the overnight vote, while fans will have a chance to save a sixth act in jeopardy via Wednesday’s “Dunkin’ Save.”
Archie Williams
Age: 59
Talent: Singing
Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Bello and Annaliese Nock
Ages: 50, 23
Talent: Daredevil Duo
Hometown: TBA
Divas and Drummers of Compton
Ages: 3-20
Talent: Dance & Percussion Group
Hometown: Los Angeles
Double Dragon
Ages: 32
Talent: Singing Duo
Hometown: San Francisco
Feng E
Age: 12
Talent: Ukulelist
Hometown: TBA
FrenchieBabyy
Age: 25
Talent: Contortionist Dancer
Hometown: TBA
Michael Yo
Age: 45
Talent: Stand-up Comedian
Hometown: Houston
Pork Chop Revue
Ages: 9-68
Talent: Pig Tricks Act
Hometown: TBA
Roberta Battaglia — Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer
Age:10
Talent: Singer
Hometown: Toronto, Canada
Shaquira McGrath
Age: 26
Talent: Singer
Hometown: Kennesaw, Georgia
Simon and Maria
Ages: 12-10
Talent: Salsa Duo
Hometown: Colombia
