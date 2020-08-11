Here is who’s performing on first ‘America’s Got Talent’ live show: Michael Yo, Shaquira McGrath …

Even though Simon Cowell has been hospitalized after a biking accident, the show must go on. Tonight’s August 11 episode marks the first live show for a season of “America’s Got Talent” like no other. Despite being affected by the coronavirus, Heidi Klum‘s illness and now Simon’s broken back, the reality TV program continues to thrive on NBC. Taking his place at the “AGT” judging panel will be “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson, who ironically rose to fame thanks in part thanks to Simon’s judging on the first season of “American Idol.” Host Terry Crews and judges Heidi, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara are also scheduled to appear … unless something drastic happens between now and showtime, 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Tour our photos above for your preview of the first group of 11 “AGT” quarter-finalists who will take the live stage at Universal Studios Hollywood. Viewers will be able to vote for their favorite acts for the first time, with results being revealed on August 12. Five acts will go through to the semifinals based on the overnight vote, while fans will have a chance to save a sixth act in jeopardy via Wednesday’s “Dunkin’ Save.”

Archie Williams

Age: 59

Talent: Singing

Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Bello and Annaliese Nock

Ages: 50, 23

Talent: Daredevil Duo

Hometown: TBA

Divas and Drummers of Compton

Ages: 3-20

Talent: Dance & Percussion Group

Hometown: Los Angeles

Double Dragon

Ages: 32

Talent: Singing Duo

Hometown: San Francisco

Feng E

Age: 12

Talent: Ukulelist

Hometown: TBA

FrenchieBabyy

Age: 25

Talent: Contortionist Dancer

Hometown: TBA

Michael Yo

Age: 45

Talent: Stand-up Comedian

Hometown: Houston

Pork Chop Revue

Ages: 9-68

Talent: Pig Tricks Act

Hometown: TBA

Roberta Battaglia — Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer

Age:10

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Shaquira McGrath

Age: 26

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Kennesaw, Georgia

Simon and Maria

Ages: 12-10

Talent: Salsa Duo

Hometown: Colombia

