Who’s performing tonight (September 22) during ‘America’s Got Talent’ finals? Broken Roots, Brandon Leake …

Three Golden Buzzers numbers among the elite group of “America’s Got Talent” finalists who will take the live stage at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday, September 22. They are: Heidi Klum‘s singer Cristina Rae, Howie Mandel‘s spoken word artist Brandon Leake and Sofia Vergara‘s singer Roberta Battaglia. Tour our photos below to see all of the “AGT” Finals contestants, including singing duo Broken Roots, who were previously eliminated but brought back during the Quarterfinals.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’: 15 most viral ‘AGT’ auditions of all time

For the past seven weeks, “America’s Got Talent” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for who they think will ultimately win Season 15. As of this writing, the odds front-runner is Roberta, with Cristina in second place and Brandon in third. There’s still time to make your picks before Wednesday’s finale results show, so get started now!

This 2020 edition of NBC’s reality TV show went through several notable changes as it dealt with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The live studio audience was replaced by virtual fans Zooming in from home. The judges now sit six feet apart, while host Terry Crews keeps his own social distance from the acts on stage. And many performances have been pre-taped instead of filmed live.

SEE All Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years: ‘America’s Got Talent’

Who’s performing tonight (September 22) on “America’s Got Talent”? Here’s the full lineup:

Alan Silva

Age: 38

Talent: Aerialist

Hometown: Las Vegas

Archie Williams

Age: 59

Talent: Singing

Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

BAD Salsa

Ages: 16-21

Talent: Salsa Duo

Hometown: India

Bello Sisters

Ages: 14-22

Talent: Acrobatic Trio

Hometown: Italy

Brandon Leake — Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer

Age: 27

Talent: Spoken Word Poet

Hometown: Stockton, California

Broken Roots

Ages: 37-44

Talent: Singers & Guitarists

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Cristina Rae — Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer

Age: 30

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Daneliya Tuleshova

Age: 14

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Astana, Kazakhstan

Kenadi Dodds

Age: 15

Talent: Singer & Guitarist

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Roberta Battaglia — Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer

Age:10

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘America’s Got Talent’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “AGT” Season 15 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.