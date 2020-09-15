Who’s performing tonight (September 15) on ‘America’s Got Talent’? Cristina Rae, WAFFLE Crew …

Three Golden Buzzers numbers among the final group of “America’s Got Talent” semi-finalists who will take the live stage at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday, September 15: Terry Crews‘ choir Voices of our City Choir, Heidi Klum‘s singer Cristina Rae and Simon Cowell‘s dance group WAFFLE Crew. Tour our photos below to see all of the “AGT” Semifinals contestants, including a trio of eye-popping magic acts: Brett Loudermilk, Jonathan Goodwin and Max Major.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entire season had to be re-structured, including the all-important live shows. Several of the acts who initially auditioned online due to stay-at-home orders will now come to Hollywood to perform, despite there not being a live studio audience. After Simon broke his back, he was forced to miss the live shows as he recovered at home. Thus, the judges’ table consists of only Heidi, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel.

Who’s performing tonight (September 15) on “America’s Got Talent”? Here’s the full lineup:

BAD Salsa

Ages: 16-21

Talent: Salsa Duo

Hometown: India



Bello Sisters

Ages: 14-22

Talent: Acrobatic Trio

Hometown: Italy

Brett Loudermilk

Age: 31

Talent: Sword Swallower

Hometown: Davidson, NC

Celina Graves

Age: 30

Talent: Singer

Hometown: San Diego, California

Cristina Rae

Age: 30

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Daneliya Tuleshova

Age: 14

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Astana, Kazakhstan

Jonathan Goodwin

Age: 40

Talent: Daredevil

Hometown: Pembrokeshire, United Kingdom

Kenadi Dodds

Age: 15

Talent: Singer & Guitarist

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Max Major

Age: 33

Talent: Magician

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Voices of our City Choir

Ages: 21 – 80

Talent: Choir

Hometown: San Diego, California

WAFFLE Crew

Ages: 23 – 26

Talent: Dance Group

Hometown: New York, New York

