Who’s performing tonight (August 25) on ‘America’s Got Talent’? Alan Silva, Cristina Rae …

Two Golden Buzzers number among the third group of 11 “America’s Got Talent” quarter-finalists who are scheduled to take the stage tonight (August 25) during NBC’s live show. Heidi Klum‘s singer Cristina Rae and Simon Cowell‘s dance act WAFFLE Crew will compete for America’s vote against a whole host of other singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, etc. Scroll down for the complete list or tour our photo gallery above.
Simon broke his back two weeks ago in a bike accident, so word is still out on when the judge/producer will return to the “AGT” stage. He was replaced by Kelly Clarkson the first week and Kenan Thompson last week. The other trio of judges are Heidi, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Host Terry Crews will once again interview the 11 acts from a safe distance on stage at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Who’s performing tonight (August 25) on ‘America’s Got Talent’? Here is the line-up:
Cristina Rae
Age: 30
Talent: Singer
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Alan Silva
Age: 38
Talent: Aerialist
Hometown: Las Vegas
Malik Dope
Age: 27
Talent: Drummer
Hometown: Washington, D.C.
Annie Jones
Age: 12
Talent: Singer
Hometown: Victoria, Australia
Bone-Breakers
Age: 22-24
Talent: Contortion Dance Group
Hometown: Conakry, Republic of Guinea
Dance Town Family
Age: 8-35
Talent: Dance Group
Hometown: Miami
Sheldon Riley
Age: 21
Talent: Singer
Hometown: Sydney, Australia
Max Major
Age: 33
Talent: Magician
Hometown: Las Vegas
Thomas Day
Age: 17
Talent: Singer
Hometown: Brentwood, California
Usama Siddiquee
Age: 29
Talent: Stand-up Comedian
Hometown: New York City
WAFFLE Crew
Age: 23-26
Talent: Dance Group
Hometown: New York City
SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘America’s Got Talent’?
Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “AGT” Season 15 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.