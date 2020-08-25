Who’s performing tonight (August 25) on ‘America’s Got Talent’? Alan Silva, Cristina Rae …

Two Golden Buzzers number among the third group of 11 “America’s Got Talent” quarter-finalists who are scheduled to take the stage tonight (August 25) during NBC’s live show. Heidi Klum‘s singer Cristina Rae and Simon Cowell‘s dance act WAFFLE Crew will compete for America’s vote against a whole host of other singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, etc. Scroll down for the complete list or tour our photo gallery above.

Simon broke his back two weeks ago in a bike accident, so word is still out on when the judge/producer will return to the “AGT” stage. He was replaced by Kelly Clarkson the first week and Kenan Thompson last week. The other trio of judges are Heidi, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Host Terry Crews will once again interview the 11 acts from a safe distance on stage at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Who’s performing tonight (August 25) on ‘America’s Got Talent’? Here is the line-up:

Cristina Rae

Age: 30

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Alan Silva

Age: 38

Talent: Aerialist

Hometown: Las Vegas

Malik Dope

Age: 27

Talent: Drummer

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Annie Jones

Age: 12

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Victoria, Australia

Bone-Breakers

Age: 22-24

Talent: Contortion Dance Group

Hometown: Conakry, Republic of Guinea

Dance Town Family

Age: 8-35

Talent: Dance Group

Hometown: Miami

Sheldon Riley

Age: 21

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Sydney, Australia

Max Major

Age: 33

Talent: Magician

Hometown: Las Vegas

Thomas Day

Age: 17

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Brentwood, California

Usama Siddiquee

Age: 29

Talent: Stand-up Comedian

Hometown: New York City

WAFFLE Crew

Age: 23-26

Talent: Dance Group

Hometown: New York City

