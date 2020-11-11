Who’s performing tonight (November 11) during ‘The Masked Singer’ Group A finals?

This week’s “The Masked Singer” episode is the end of the road for Group A, as there are only three contestants left: Snow Owls, Popcorn and Sun. After they perform on Wednesday, November 11, one secret celebrity will be eliminated and the other two will advance to the next stage of competition. The last time this group performed on October 7, Giraffe received the lowest number of votes and unmasked to reveal actor Brian Austin Green. Who do YOU think will be heading home during the Group A finals? Make your predictions right now at Gold Derby.

Season 4 of Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show began with 16 contestants spread out across three groups. Snow Owls, Popcorn, Giraffe, Sun and Dragon made up Group A; Baby Alien, Crocodile, Seahorse, Serpent, Whatchamacallit and Gremlin composed Group B; and Broccoli, Jellyfish, Lips, Mushroom and Squiggly Monster rounded out Group C. So far the six eliminated celebs have been Dragon, Gremlin, Giraffe, Baby Alien, Lips and Squiggly Monster, leaving the Top 10.

The panel of “The Masked Singer” judges — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger — have mixed track records so far on guessing the secret celebrities. Jenny leads with three correct guesses, Robin and Nicole have two points apiece, and Ken is finally on the board with one thanks to naming Bob Saget as Squiggly Monster. Our fingers are crossed they’ll be able to guess the true identity of Snow Owls, Popcorn or Sun this week.

SEE Coronavirus controversy: Why isn’t ‘The Masked Singer’ live audience wearing masks for health reasons?

So who’s performing tonight (November 11) on “The Masked Singer”? Here’s a closer look at the three secret celebrities that’ll give it their all in front of America:

Snow Owls

Round 1 performance: “Say Something” by A Great Big World

Round 2 performance: “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” by Meghan Trainor (feat. John Legend)

Panelists’ guesses: Amy Grant & Vince Gill, Donny & Marie Osmond, Eugene Levy & Catherine O’Hara, Rob Schneider & Elle King, Will Ferrell & Rachel McAdams, Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

Popcorn

Round 1 performance: “What About Us” by P!nk

Round 2 performance: “Falling” by Harry Styles

Panelists’ guesses: Tina Turner, Carole Baskin, Mary J. Blige, Gloria Gaynor, Katy Perry, Vanessa Williams

Sun

Round 1 performance: “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo

Round 2 performance: “Praying” by Kesha

Panelists’ guesses: Katharine McPhee, Demi Lovato, Madonna, Carrie Underwood, Mandy Moore

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 4 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.