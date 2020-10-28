Who’s performing tonight (October 28) on ‘The Masked Singer’? Broccoli, Squiggly Monster …

Now that the World Series is over, “The Masked Singer” is officially returning to Fox’s primetime schedule on Wednesday, October 28. For the next two weeks, Group A and Group B will take a break as fans are finally introduced to Group C. This final group consists of costumes centered around food (Broccoli), a sea creature (Jellyfish), a body part (Lips), a fungus (Mushroom) and a very Squiggly Monster Who do YOU think will be heading home during the Group C premiere? Make your predictions right now at Gold Derby and then watch the video preview above for clues.

Season 4 of “TMS” began with 16 costumed singers spread out across three groups, but now only 12 remain: Snow Owls, Popcorn and Sun from Group A; Seahorse, Serpent, Crocodile and Whatchamacallit from Group B; and Broccoli, Jellyfish, Lips, Mushroom and Squiggly Monster from Group C. So far the four eliminated artists have all been men: Busta Rhymes (Dragon), Mickey Rourke (Gremlin), Brian Austin Green (Giraffe) and Mark Sanchez (Baby Alien).

“The Masked Singer” panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger — have mixed track records so far on guessing the contestants’ true identities. While Robin and Nicole both correctly named Rhymes as Dragon in week one (as did host Nick Cannon), only Jenny pegged Rourke as Gremlin in week two. No one picked Green as Giraffe or Sanchez as Baby Alien. Ken, unsurprisingly, still has zero guesses correct for Season 4.

So who’s performing tonight (October 28) on “The Masked Singer’s” fifth episode, titled “Masked But Not Least”? Here’s a closer look at the five mystery celebs who’ll give it their all in front of America:

Broccoli

Round 1 performance: TBA

Panelists’ guesses: TBA

Jellyfish

Round 1 performance: TBA

Panelists’ guesses: TBA

Lips

Round 1 performance: TBA

Panelists’ guesses: TBA

Mushroom

Round 1 performance: TBA

Panelists’ guesses: TBA

Squiggly Monster

Round 1 performance: TBA

Panelists’ guesses: TBA

