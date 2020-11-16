‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ trailer: Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan as Irish farmers falling in love

The first trailer for the Irish romantic comedy “Wild Mountain Thyme” has arrived, teasing a sweet love story set against the country’s lush greenery. Emily Blunt stars as Rosemary Muldoon, a farmer hoping to woo her neighbor, Anthony Reilly, played by Jamie Dornan. Yet, Anthony is oblivious to her feelings and is preoccupied by his father (Christopher Walken) making plans to sell their farm to an American relative, Adam (Jon Hamm). The trailer showcases Dornan, who adapted his Ulster accent, speaking his native tongue while Blunt and Walken adopt Irish accents alongside him. Watch the video above.

“Welcome to Ireland,” intones Walken’s character at the beginning of the trailer. “Once upon a time, there were two farms: the Muldoon farm where Rosemary lived and right down the road was my farm.” We see Rosemary pining for Anthony even as his father advises against it, while Anthony practices proposing marriage to a donkey. Much of the conflict comes from the arrival of Adam, who we eventually see kissing Rosemary, much to Anthony’s chagrin. As an outsider, Adam admits, “I don’t understand you people. Who do you make everything so hard?” The trailer also features Blunt showing off her singing chops.

“Wild Mountain Thyme” is the latest film from writer-director John Patrick Shanley. He adapted his own 2014 Tony-nominated play “Outside Mullingar” to the screen. Shanley won an Oscar in 1988 for writing the screenplay to “Moonstruck.” And he reaped another Oscar bid for writing the 2008 film “Doubt,” which he adapted from his 2005 Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner. He directed his four stars — Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams and Viola Davis — to acting nominations.

Bleecker Street is set to release “Wild Mountain Thyme” simultaneously in theaters and on demand on Dec. 11.

