Will all 9 Best Picture nominees win at least 1 Oscar? Not so fast, say our Experts

At last year’s Oscars the voters spread the wealth by making sure all eight Best Picture nominees walked away with at least one trophy. Unfortunately, the same won’t happen at the 2020 Oscars, say Gold Derby’s Experts from major media outlets. These savvy awards pundits predict that seven of the nine Best Picture nominees will walk away with something (“Joker,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “1917,” “Parasite,” “Marriage Story,” “Little Women” and “Ford v Ferrari”) while the other two will go home empty-handed (“The Irishman” and “Jojo Rabbit”). See Experts’ racetrack odds.

Our Experts think “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will be the year’s biggest Oscar winner with four triumphs: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), Best Original Screenplay (Quentin Tarantino) and Best Production Design. Four trophies would match the number of the past two biggest Oscar winners: “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018) and “The Shape of Water” (2017). Before that, “La La Land” (2016) and “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015) both nabbed six statuettes.

The next film in line in terms of Oscar victories is predicted to be “1917.” According to our experts, it will walk away with three below-the-line wins: Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

Then there are a trio of movies our Experts believe will claim two trophies: “Joker” for Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix) and Best Score, “Little Women” for Best Adapted Screenplay (Greta Gerwig) and Best Costume Design, and “Parasite” for Best Director (Bong Joon Ho) and Best International Film.

Finally, “Marriage Story” and “Ford v Ferrari” will both go home with a single Oscar, declare our Experts, for Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern) and Best Film Editing, respectively.

Below, see what our Experts think each Best Picture nominee will win at the 2020 Oscars:

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 4 predicted wins

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor

Best Original Screenplay

Best Production Design

“1917” — 3 predicted wins

Best Cinematography

Best Sound Editing

Best Sound Mixing

“Joker” — 2 predicted wins

Best Actor

Best Score

“Little Women” — 2 predicted wins

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Costume Design

“Parasite” — 2 predicted wins

Best Director

Best International Film

“Marriage Story” — 1 predicted win

Best Supporting Actress

“Ford v Ferrari” — 1 predicted win

Best Film Editing

“The Irishman” — 0 predicted wins

“Jojo Rabbit” — 0 predicted wins

