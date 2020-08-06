William Jackson Harper (‘The Good Place’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that William Jackson Harper is entering “The Good Place” episode “Whenever You’re Ready” as his 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. This program aired January 30 and was the 13th and 14th episode of the fourth season for the NBC show.

In this installment, all of the friends decide to leave the Good Place and end their time. After Jason is gone, Chidi (Harper) agrees to stay based on insistence by Eleanor but he is not happy being there. Janet brings Chidi to the exit.

This marks the first career nomination for Harper in the final season of the series. For this 2020 contest, he is competing against reigning champ Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), past winners Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) Sterling K. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), previous nominees Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”), Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”) and Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”).

