‘World of Dance’: Did the judges like The Williams Fam during Qualifiers, or did they unfollow the social media bros? [WATCH]

The four siblings who make up the hip-hop crew The Williams Fam introduced themselves to us on “World of Dance” during “Qualifiers 1” as social media influencers with two million followers across their multiple platforms — gotta get those sweet LinkedIn clicks! But did their work translate from online videos to the TV stage? Watch them above.

Derek Hough “loved the humor” they brought to their routine with their expressive faces and their “charisma.” But it did remind him more of social media “fads” than like the hard-hitting routines that win “World of Dance.” “There’s a different level of dancing” that you need to compete at this high a level. Ne-Yo agreed that he’d groove to their routine if he were watching it on his phone, but while “the skill is there,” he wasn’t so sure if a “competition-worthy routine” was there. Jennifer Lopez hammered the last nail in their coffin by telling them, “As enjoyable as it was, it has to be so clean and tight.”

Unfortunately, none of the judges thought the quartet was strong enough to advance to the Duels. This season there are no scores during Qualifiers, just a simple yes or no from Hough, Lopez and Ne-Yo, and none of them thought The Williams Fam was quite ready for prime time. But Hough appreciates what they do by bringing dance to social media, so he sent them away with some encouragement and a guest spot in one of their TikTok videos. So if they couldn’t win the million dollars, maybe they could at least win a million more followers.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.