Fess up: Who are you rooting for to win ‘Survivor’ Season 40 on May 13? Vote now! [POLL]

When “Survivor: Winners at War” host Jeff Probst reads the final votes of Season 40 (from the comfort of his own home), whose name will you be rooting for to see on the parchment? As of this writing, only nine castaways remain in the running to take home the series-high prize of $2 million, with one more scheduled to join them from the Edge of Extinction at a later date. Vote in our poll below for the person you hope wins “Survivor 40” on May 13, and then be sure to defend your choice in the comments section.

Sophie Clarke (“Survivor: South Pacific”) — Sophie was the winner of Season 23 on December 18, 2011, with a 6-3-0 vote over Benjamin “Coach” Wade and Albert Destrade. That season’s location was South Pacific.

Michele Fitzgerald (“Survivor: Kaoh Rong”) — Michele was the winner of Season 32 on May 18, 2016, with a 5-2-0 vote over Aubry Bracco and Tai Trang. That season featured the return of Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty.

Tony Vlachos (“Survivor: Cagayan”) — Tony was the winner of Season 28 on May 21, 2014, with a 8-1 vote over Yung “Woo” Hwang. That season’s location was Cagayan (Philippines) and featured a Brawn vs. Brains vs. Beauty twist.

Sarah Lacina (“Survivor: Game Changers”) — On May 24, 2017 Sarah became the winner of Season 34, with a 7-3-0 vote over Brad Culpepper and Troyzan Robertson. That season brought back some of the most notorious players of all time.

Kim Spradlin (“Survivor: One World”) — Kim was the winner of Season 24 on May 13, 2012, with a 7-2-0 vote over Sabrina Thompson and Chelsea Meissner. That season’s location was Samoa.

Denise Stapley (“Survivor: Philippines”) — Denise was the winner of Season 25 on December 16, 2012, with a 6-1-1 vote over Lisa Whelchel and Michael Skupin. That season’s location was the Philippines.

Jeremy Collins (“Survivor: Cambodia”) — Jeremy was the winner of Season 31 on December 16, 2015, with a 10-0-0 vote over Spencer Bledsoe and Tasha Fox. That season’s location was Cambodia and America got to vote in 20 players for their “Second Chance.”

Nick Wilson (“Survivor: David vs. Goliath”) — On December 19, 2018 Nick became the winner of Season 37 in a biblical showdown between Davids (underdogs) and Goliaths (overachievers). Nick won the $1 million prize with a 7-3-0 vote over Mike White and Angelina Keeley. That season was once again filmed in the islands of Fiji.

Ben Driebergen (“Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers”) — On December 20, 2017 Ben became the winner of Season 35, with a 5-2-1 vote over Chrissy Hofbeck and Ryan Ulrich. That season initially split the tribes into the three traits based on their dominant perceived traits.