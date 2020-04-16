Who do YOU want to win ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 on May 27? Vote now! [POLL]

Season 3 of “The Masked Singer” is inching closer and closer to the finish line, with the last episode of Fox’s reality TV juggernaut scheduled for May 27. (Don’t worry, the season finale won’t be affected by the coronavirus pandemic since it’s already been filmed.) Of the Top 7 costumed celebrities still in the competition, who do YOU want to win: Turtle, Banana, Frog, Kitty, Astronaut, Night Angel or Rhino? Cast your vote right now in our poll below.

The first two winners of the coveted Golden Mask were rapper T-Pain (Monster) in Season 1 and entertainer Wayne Brady (Fox) in Season 2. Who will soon be joining them? As a refresher, here’s a look back at all of the Top 7 singers’ performances so far on “The Masked Singer” Season 3:

TURTLE

Kickoff performance: “Kiss from a Rose” by Seal

Playoff performance: “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur

Championship performance: “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes

Super 9 performance: “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood

Faceoff performance: “Let It Go” by James Bay

BANANA

Kickoff performance: “A Little Less Conversation” by Elvis Presley

Playoff performance: “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus

Championship performance: “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers

Super 9 performance: “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Faceoff performance: TBD on April 22

FROG

Kickoff performance: “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer

Playoff performance: “In da Club” by 50 Cent

Championship performance: “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” by The Gap Band

Super 9 performance: “Jump” by Kris Kross

Faceoff performance: TBD on April 22

KITTY

Kickoff performance: “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande

Playoff performance: “Mercy” by Brett Young

Championship performance: “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert

Super 9 performance: “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” by Celine Dion

Faceoff performance: TBD on April 22

ASTRONAUT

Kickoff performance: “You Say” by Lauren Daigle

Playoff performance: “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder

Championship performance: “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran

Super 9 performance: “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley

Faceoff performance: “If I Can’t Have You” by Shawn Mendes

NIGHT ANGEL

Kickoff performance: “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi

Playoff performance: “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga

Championship performance: “Shout!” by Isley Brothers

Super 9 performance: “Rise Up” by Andra Day

Faceoff performance: “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” by Shania Twain

RHINO

Kickoff performance: “Have a Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt

Playoff performance: “Nice to Meet Ya” by Niall Horan

Championship performance: “Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

Super 9 performance: “What a Man Gotta Do” by Jonas Brothers

Faceoff performance: TBD on April 22