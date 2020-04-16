Who do YOU want to win ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 on May 27? Vote now! [POLL]

Season 3 of “The Masked Singer” is inching closer and closer to the finish line, with the last episode of Fox’s reality TV juggernaut scheduled for May 27. (Don’t worry, the season finale won’t be affected by the coronavirus pandemic since it’s already been filmed.) Of the Top 7 costumed celebrities still in the competition, who do YOU want to win: Turtle, Banana, Frog, Kitty, Astronaut, Night Angel or Rhino? Cast your vote right now in our poll below.
The first two winners of the coveted Golden Mask were rapper T-Pain (Monster) in Season 1 and entertainer Wayne Brady (Fox) in Season 2. Who will soon be joining them? As a refresher, here’s a look back at all of the Top 7 singers’ performances so far on “The Masked Singer” Season 3:
TURTLE
Kickoff performance: “Kiss from a Rose” by Seal
Playoff performance: “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur
Championship performance: “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes
Super 9 performance: “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood
Faceoff performance: “Let It Go” by James Bay
SEE Are ‘The Masked Singer’ celebrity contestants lip-syncing or singing live?
BANANA
Kickoff performance: “A Little Less Conversation” by Elvis Presley
Playoff performance: “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus
Championship performance: “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers
Super 9 performance: “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd
Faceoff performance: TBD on April 22
FROG
Kickoff performance: “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer
Playoff performance: “In da Club” by 50 Cent
Championship performance: “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” by The Gap Band
Super 9 performance: “Jump” by Kris Kross
Faceoff performance: TBD on April 22
KITTY
Kickoff performance: “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande
Playoff performance: “Mercy” by Brett Young
Championship performance: “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert
Super 9 performance: “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” by Celine Dion
Faceoff performance: TBD on April 22
SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years [PHOTOS]
ASTRONAUT
Kickoff performance: “You Say” by Lauren Daigle
Playoff performance: “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder
Championship performance: “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran
Super 9 performance: “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley
Faceoff performance: “If I Can’t Have You” by Shawn Mendes
NIGHT ANGEL
Kickoff performance: “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi
Playoff performance: “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga
Championship performance: “Shout!” by Isley Brothers
Super 9 performance: “Rise Up” by Andra Day
Faceoff performance: “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” by Shania Twain
RHINO
Kickoff performance: “Have a Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt
Playoff performance: “Nice to Meet Ya” by Niall Horan
Championship performance: “Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
Super 9 performance: “What a Man Gotta Do” by Jonas Brothers
Faceoff performance: TBD on April 22