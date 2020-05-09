Will a woman finally win ‘The Masked Singer’? Night Angel leads our Season 3 predictions

“The Masked Singer” has only been around for three seasons, but already an unfortunate pattern is emerging: women are being shut out of the top positions. So far we’ve had two male winners in T-Pain (Season 1’s Monster) and Wayne Brady (Season 2’s Fox), as well as two male runners-up in Donny Osmond (Season 1’s Peacock) and Chris Daughtry (Season 2’s Rottweiler). To compare, the most successful females on Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show both had to settle for third place: Gladys Knight (Bee) the first year and Adrienne Bailon (Flamingo) the second year.

With the elimination of Jackie Evancho (Kitty) in this week’s quarter-finals, only one woman remains in the running to win Season 3’s Golden Mask: Night Angel. Can this sultry siren make “The Masked Singer” history by becoming the first woman champion? Hurry and make your predictions right now before the semi-finals air Wednesday, May 13 on Fox.

The final four singers still in the competition are composed of one woman (Night Angel) plus three men (Frog, Turtle and Rhino). Strangely, that’s the exact same ratio as the first two installments. To recap, Season 1’s fourth-place finisher was Joey Fatone (Rabbit), with Knight coming in third, Osmond placing second and T-Pain earning the victory. And for Season 2, Seal (Leopard) wound up in fourth place, with Bailon placing third and Daughtry being the runner-up to Brady.

In the April 29 episode of “After the Mask,” former contestant Sherri Shepherd (Penguin) mused about the lack of female representation in the top positions. “I know I’m biased, but Night Angel grabs my heart every single time she sings and I really would love to see a female win it this season,” she told host Nick Cannon. “I love Turtle [too], but I’m team Night Angel.”

Do you think Night Angel can pull off a victory for females everywhere? Here are the current winner odds for “The Masked Singer” Season 3, based on the predictions of our readers:

1. The Night Angel — 13/2

2. The Frog — 9/1

3. The Turtle — 21/2

4. The Rhino — 78/1

