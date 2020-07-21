‘World of Dance’ Duels preview: Jennifer Lopez thinks GRVMNT had the most moves of any 90-second routine ever [WATCH]

The “World of Dance” Junior Division started their Duels on Tuesday night, July 21, and NBC shared a preview of Canadian hip-hop crew GRVMNT‘s performance above. Is it good enough to win? Watch it above and decide for yourself.

GRVMNT were literally the second act to perform on the show this season, taking the stage in the season premiere episode. But their first impression could have been better. The judges had mixed feelings about their Qualifiers routine, and though Jennifer Lopez voted to automatically send them through to the next round, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo thought they still needed to prove themselves, so they also became the first act of the season given a callback.

Lucky for GRVMNT, they were one of four acts that advanced out of the Callbacks, but that just means they have to fight for their dancing lives yet again during the Duels. They definitely leveled up since the last two rounds, though. “You guys came in here ready to play,” Derek Hough told them. Jennifer Lopez added, “That might be the record for the most moves in a one-and-a-half-minute routine ever!” And understandably so: the song they danced to, Eminem‘s “Godzilla,” probably has the most rapid-fire lyrics of any one-and-a-half-minute musical selection ever.

But was it good enough to put them through to the Semi-Finals in the bright lights of the “World of Dance” main stage? The judges all noted that their high-octane routine lost a bit of steam in the end, and they suggested choreographic tweaks to keep their energy up throughout. But we’ll find out tonight if GRVMNT will have an opportunity to take those notes and dance again.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.