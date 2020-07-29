Jefferson y Adrianita are not only ‘World of Dance’ contenders, they’re also Emmy nominees for choreographing these routines

We’re a few weeks away from finding out who wins the million-dollar grand prize on “World of Dance,” but those aren’t the only accolades up for grabs. Jefferson y Adrianita, the salsa duo who just made it through the Duels round, also just got an Emmy nomination for Best Choreography. They earned the nom for both of their routines that have aired on the show so far. Watch the first one above, and scroll down to see the other.

Jefferson Benjumea and Adrianita Avila choreographed “Dos Jueyes” for the Qualifiers round, for which judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo unanimously decided to send them to the next round. Then during the Duels they choreographed “El Rey Del Timbal” for their battle against fellow Latin dancers Luca and Alessandra. And again, the judges were unanimous in picking them as the winners, which means they’re on their way to the Semi-Finals on the “World of Dance” main stage.

“World of Dance” is the defending champion at the Emmys. Last year the show received four nominations for Best Choreography, winning for the routines Tessandra Chavez crafted for the contemporary team Unity LA. The good news for Jefferson y Adrianita is that they’re the only nominees from “World of Dance” this year, so there’s no risk of them splitting votes with other competitors from the same show.

But that doesn’t mean winning the Emmy will be easy. They’re up against two choreographers for “So You Think You Can Dance,” the show that has won the most Emmys in the history of the category by far. One is Travis Wall, who has already won twice and could tie the all-time record if he wins a third time. The other is Al Blackstone, who is nominated for the second time and has yet to win. Rounding out the category are Jemel McWilliams for the opening number at the 2020 Oscars telecast and Parris Goebel for “Savage X Fenty Show.”

Can the dynamic Latin duo earn “World of Dance” back-to-back Emmy wins? And will they win season four of the show while they’re at it?

