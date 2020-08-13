‘World of Dance’ finale recap: Who won season 4’s million-dollar grand prize? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

It all comes down to this: “World of Dance” held its World Final on Wednesday night, August 12, with four contestants left vying for the championship and the grand prize of $1 million. So who won, and did the judges get it right? Scroll down for our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments as they happen.

Over the last two weeks the Semi-Finals narrowed the field to the final four acts representing a diverse array of dance styles and national origins. Urban dance team Oxygen comes from the Netherlands. Tutting trio Geometrie Variable are from France and tried to follow in the footsteps of fellow Frenchmen Les Twins, who were the first ever winners of “World of Dance.” Colombian couple Jefferson y Adrianita specialize in a lightning-fast style of salsa dancing.

The sole American team, the contemporary trio MDC 3 from California, are also the only Junior Division team that made it to the finals. But the Junior Division has won before: the youngster hip-hop crew The Lab won the grand prize in season two. And MDC 3 were far from underdogs: they got the highest judges’ score of any act during the Semi-Finals, so they may have just been the act to beat, though the scores were so high and so close during the Semi-Finals that all four acts were pretty evenly matched.

This season marked a departure from previous season in terms of its format. Instead of four divisions, there were only two: the Upper Division and the Junior Division. The Qualifiers and Duels took place on a spare warehouse set instead of on the show’s usual main stage. And the Cut and Divisional Finals were replaced by a single Semi-Finals round that decided the final four that would compete for the ultimate title. Do you think those changes led to the right outcome? Follow along below starting at 9:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

