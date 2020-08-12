‘World of Dance’: Jennifer Lopez got goosies watching Jake and Chau’s death-defying act, but was it enough? [WATCH]

“World of Dance” contemporary duo Jake and Chau came out early in “The Semi-Finals 2” and did something special. They gave Jennifer Lopez goosies. Then when the judges filled out their scorecards, they did something else special: they scored higher than any Semi-Finals performers up to that point, including the two acts that had advanced to the World Final last week, Jefferson y Adrianita and Geometrie Variable. So the last remarkable thing that happened was kinda heartbreaking: they didn’t make the World Final. Were they robbed? Watch their routine above and decide for yourself.

I admittedly had Jake and Chau pegged as underdogs after the Duels. They won against Josh and Erica, but it wasn’t unanimous (Derek Hough picked their opponents) and they had made a couple of mistakes. Would they be able to deliver on the main stage? As it turns out, they could. Their sensual Semi-Finals performance had harder, more intricate choreography than they had performed in previous rounds, but this time their execution was pristine. “Of all the Semi-Final performances we’ve seen so far, [that was] the best one I’ve seen,” said Lopez.

Jake and Chau got 95s from Lopez and Hough and a 96 from Ne-Yo, giving them an average of 95.3 out of 100. Compare that to the previous week when Jefferson y Adrianita qualified for the World Final with 94.3 and Geometrie Variable got through with 94.0. Unfortunately for Jake and Chau, it didn’t matter how well they performed against last week’s dancers. It only mattered how they performed against their competitors on the night. And then came the last two acts of the evening: Oxygen with a 96.3 and MDC 3 with a 96.7. There were only two slots left for the World Final, so that meant Jake and Chau were out even though they had the third highest score in the entire Semi-Finals round.

Given how these Semi-Finals were structured, I think there should have been a wild card slot available that could have gotten Jake and Chau into the World Final. That’s what happened last year: Unity LA were good enough to earn a spot in the finale even though they had narrowly lost their division; they finished second overall. What did you think of Jake and Chau’s performance, and was the end result just or a case of highway robbery?

