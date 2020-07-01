Jefferson y Adrianita (‘World of Dance’ Duels) sent Twitch to ‘heaven’ with this ‘scorching’ performance [WATCH]

For the Duels this season on “World of Dance,” the contestants don’t decide who they go up against in head-to-head dance combat. The judges choose for them, and to start things out on Tuesday night the judges arranged a Latin dance-off between salsa performers Jefferson y Adrianita and fellow Latin ballroom couple Luca and Alessandra. So were Jefferson y Adrianita able to withstand the pressure? Watch their routine above to see for yourself.

Jefferson y Adrianita should be used to pressure. After all, they were the very first performance in the very first episode of this season’s Qualifiers, so they had to bring it right out of the gate. And they did it again. As soon as their performance to “El Rey Del Timbal” by Tito Puente ended, guest judge Stephen “Twitch” Boss warmed his hands over the stage they just set on fire. “That was pretty amazing,” Jennifer Lopez agreed. She had worried that Jefferson wouldn’t be able to keep up with his partner, but this time he “stepped it up.”

Ne-Yo added, “On the technical side of things, everything’s super clean, everything’s super strong and highly impressive.” Derek Hough thought they were “scorching.” And Twitch summed it up by saying, “That was crazy … It was amazing, but at the same time inviting … I’m in heaven right now.”

But even with those rave reviews, it was still a pretty close match against Luca Alessandra since they were so evenly matched. However, the verdict ended up being unanimous. The speed of movement and dynamic tricks of Jefferson y Adrianita won the day, which means they automatically move on to the Semi-Finals, while Luca and Alessandra will wait to see if Twitch will decide to bring them back for a shot at redemption. Were you as impressed by Jefferson y Adrianita as the judges were? Vote in our poll below to let us know.