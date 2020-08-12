‘World of Dance’: Keagan Capps was a literal force of nature during this Semi-Finals performance [WATCH]

“World of Dance” Junior Division contemporary soloist Keagan Capps, whom Derek Hough affectionately called a “little alien” from her otherworldly flexibility during the Qualifiers, wanted to show a new side of herself now that she’d made it to the Semi-Finals. So the Oklahoma native drew from personal experience for a performance inspired by a tornado that devastated much of her hometown. Watch it above.

Capps told the judges about the natural disaster that her routine was based on, and Jennifer Lopez told her in response, “It felt like you were the tornado in this one. You were all over that stage. And it still surprises me because you are strong and you are agile, and it is beautiful to watch.” Hough reiterated that her physical capabilities are “out of this world,” though he noted that her movements didn’t always match the beat of her music, “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence. Ne-Yo agreed with that critique — I think some of the blame goes to the somewhat awkward edit of the song — though he thought she was nevertheless an “amazing dancer.”

Capps was the very first performance of the night, so there was a lot of pressure on her little shoulders to post a high score that would hold up. Her score was indeed impressive: 90s from Ne-Yo and Lopez and a 92 from Hough, for an average of 90.7 out of 100. Alas, there were only two available slots in the World Final, and Jake and Chau and Bailey and Kida both outscored her, so she was knocked out. Then Oxygen and MDC 3 outscored them to earn those two spots vying for the grand prize. But at only 13-years-old, Capps likely has a bright future ahead of her. Perhaps we’ll even see her again on “World of Dance.”

