‘World of Dance’ Duels preview: Watch the ‘exquisite’ MDC 3 performance that gets a standing ovation from the judges

The Junior Division trio MDC 3 made one of the best first impressions of any act during the Qualifiers, but that doesn’t always mean you’re destined for success in later rounds (just ask Styles and Emma). Were they able to follow up their initial routine with another showstopper during the Duels? NBC shared a preview of their routine online. Watch it above.

Contemporary dancers aren’t new to “World of Dance” by any means, but this configuration is. In seasons past most performers in this emotive dance style have been soloists, duos, or larger groups. But MDC 3 is a trio consisting of two women and one man, and you might not think that makes too much of a difference artistically, but that odd number of performers creates unique challenges and opportunities for partnering between the dancers.

Their first routine used that to tell the story of a love triangle, and this routine was a direct continuation of that story, starting at precisely the moment where their first dance left off. And the judges gave this sequel a standing ovation. Derek Hough “loved” the storytelling continuity between the two routines. And the male dancer’s “stability” wowed him, especially since he had to be steady in lifts with two dancers instead of just one.

“It was exquisite,” Jennifer Lopez added. And Ne-Yo summed up the performance by saying, “There’s nothing better than quality storytelling. If you can tell us a story and lock us into an emotion, I love just being able to watch it and completely know what’s going on … That’s what this piece was for me.” Sounds like that routine is going to be tough to beat, but we won’t find out until tonight’s show if it was actually good enough to win their head-to-head Duel.

