‘World of Dance’ Semi-Finals preview: MDC 3 are the front-runners to win … if they can get to the finale with this routine [WATCH]

As we head into the two-night finale of “World of Dance” season four, the Junior Division contemporary trio MDC 3 are the front-runners to win the million-dollar grand prize, according to the combined predictions of fans who have placed their bets every week here in our predictions center. But they have to make it through the Semi-Finals first. NBC shared a preview of their performance online. Watch it above.

MDC 3 made a strong first impression during the Qualifiers with a performance that enacted a love triangle. Their Duels performance against Chibi Unity cleverly continued the same choreographic storyline. They won that duel, though it wasn’t unanimous. Ne-Yo went against his fellow judges and picked Chibi Unity for the win instead. The trio goes in a different direction for their Semi-Finals performance, though, playing out a battle for the soul, perhaps a battle against death itself to “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell. At this stage of the game, it may be a smart move to show the judges they can tell more than one kind of story.

They’re at the top of our predictions with leading odds of 3/1 as of this writing. But in tonight’s Semi-Finals they’re one of six acts vying for just two last slots in Wednesday’s World Final, where they would join Jefferson y Adrianita and Geometrie Variable, who earned their spots in the finale during last week’s “Semi-Finals 1.” And while MDC 3’s latest routine looks rock solid, front-runners have fallen short before — just ask Styles and Emma. Do you think the above performance is good enough to get them to the final round? The preview video doesn’t include the judges’ critiques or scores, so we’ll have to wait to find out.

