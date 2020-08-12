‘World of Dance’: Oxygen had a lot to prove during Semi-Finals after almost being eliminated in the Duels [WATCH]

The last time we saw Oxygen on “World of Dance” they actually made the judges mad. They lost to Geometrie Variable during the Duels, but then they came back with a redemption round performance so good the judges were baffled as to why they didn’t dance like that the first time. So going into the Semi-Finals they had a lot to prove. With a million dollars on the line, now is no time for holding back. So did they show the judges they belonged in the World Final? Watch their performance above to find out.

“To think we almost didn’t get to see that!” said Ne-Yo after their performance, vividly remembering their close brush with elimination. “What we just saw was moving art just now.” Jennifer Lopez agreed that “it worked perfectly,” especially the performance of the group’s lead dancer, who Lopez could tell was also the choreographer from how committed she was to her movements and the movements of her teammates. “I wanted to cry with you when you started crying at the end … You’re going to be dangerous if you make it into the finals.”

So did they? Oxygen were the penultimate act of the Semi-Finals and they got a 94 from Derek Hough, a 97 from Lopez and a whopping 98 from Ne-Yo, giving them an average of 96.3. That was the highest score of the night at that point, which clinched their spot in the World Final. Remarkably, they were outscored by the very next performance by MDC 3, who got an average of 96.7. But both of those teams are advancing to Wednesday night’s season finale where they’ll face Jefferson y Adrianita and the aforementioned Geometrie Variable, and it looks like it really could be anyone’s competition.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.