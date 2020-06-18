‘World of Dance’ performance: Project 21 had great ‘energy,’ according to Jennifer Lopez, but was it enough? [WATCH]

The Junior Division contemporary jazz team Project 21 performed during the jam-packed “Qualifiers 4.” They brought plenty of attitude to their performance to Gwen Stefani‘s ode to affluence, “Rich Girl.” But in a season when the judges are being especially strict with their first-round snap judgments, was it enough? Watch their routine above to find out.

“You guys are strong,” Derek Hough told them. “I feel like every move that you guys make is very intentional.” And Ne-Yo “dug the contrast between the soft and the strong. They gave you girly, and then all of a sudden it’s [growls].” And Jennifer Lopez admired the young women’s “energy,” though she wasn’t as sold on their choreography: “As good as you guys danced, it could’ve been better.” So instead of giving them a yes or a no outright, the judges elected to give them a call back to show off more of their moves.

This was the last week of Qualifiers, which means the callbacks start next week with 10 acts vying for just four remaining slots in the Duels. Joining Project 21 will be GRVMNT, 305, The Rise, The Young Cast, Avant Garde Collective, Show Stopper and fellow “Qualifiers 4” dancers CBAction, The Difference and Pumpfidence. If this team can up their game enough to advance to the Duels, they could be well on their way to the million-dollar grand prize, which really would make them rich girls — na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na. Did you agree with the judges decision to give them a callback, or should they have gotten an immediate yes?

