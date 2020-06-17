‘World of Dance’ performance video: Were CBAction able to overcome a devastating injury to advance to the next round? [WATCH]

There are five members of the Argentinian street dance crew CBAction, but only four of them performed during “The Qualifiers 4” on “World of Dance.” That’s because one of their members fractured his knee in a nasty fall while rehearsing their routine. Their sadness and disappointment were evident when they tearfully explained the mishap to the judges, which made it all the more surprising when they brought out the most disarmingly upbeat choreography of the night to “Boom Boom Boom Boom” by Vengaboys. Watch their performance above.

Derek Hough admitted he was surprised by the group “changing gears real fast” after their emotional intro, and he also had a sinking feeling as soon as he heard their kitschy 1990s Europop music selection start to play, but “what you guys did to it made me love it.” Jennifer Lopez thought it was “very funny and entertaining,” and she was impressed by elements of their choreography and their formations. “It felt good to me.” And the judges lauded the dancers for adjusting their routine for five members into a routine for four at the last minute. That’s when their injured comrade came out on his crutches and the emotions came flooding back out of them.

“This must have been a really hard situation for you guys,” said Lopez. But was the performance good enough for the judges to give CBAction a spot in the next round, the Duels? Well, the jury’s still out on that one. Ne-Yo and Hough both voted to give them a callback, which means they’ll have to perform again before the judges make their final decisions. Especially under these circumstances, they might have been relieved to get another chance. As Lopez told them, “We want to see what you can do with a little less trauma attached to everything.” Do you think the judges made the right choice?

