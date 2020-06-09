‘World of Dance’ performance video: Contemporary trio MDC 3 showed ‘a love triangle can be very ugly,’ but beautiful [WATCH]

“That was very clear to me what was going on, which I always love,” says Jennifer Lopez about the love triangle portrayed in the emotional routine performed by the Junior Division trio MDC 3 on “World of Dance.” The next episode of Qualifiers airs tonight, June 9, but NBC offered fans a sneak peek of this performance to “Apologize” by OneRepublic online. Watch their routine above.

Derek Hough loved their “seamless transitions,” which were “really creative, really innovative.” And in a crucial bit of praise, he told them that they showed him something “different” from what he was expecting. In their choreography, he could tell “this love triangle is confusing.” Ne-Yo agreed that their “tangled” positions were “almost ugly,” but in a deliberate, emotionally impactful way. Indeed, “a love triangle can be a very ugly thing.”

So it sounds like three thumbs up from the judges, but did they like the performance enough for MDC 3 to advance to the next round of competition, the Duels, where they would have to go head-to-head against another act in single-elimination dance combat? We don’t find out in the preview video above, but it sounds like they’re likely to get yeses from the panel.

“World of Dance” has showcased numerous outstanding contemporary dancers over the years, so showing the judges and the audience something they haven’t seen before from the dance style is a feat in and of itself. The complexity of this trio’s choreography and the difficulty and originality of their positions, lifts and transitions, combined with the clarity of the story they told could make them forces to be reckoned with in the weeks to come.

