‘World of Dance’ sneak peek: Oxygen dance troupe makes ‘stunning’ formations with their hands [WATCH]

“World of Dance” premiered its fourth season on May 26 with its first six hopefuls, but on Friday, May 29, the show released an online preview of a team that may be even more formidable than the other acts we’ve seen so far. The Upper Division team Oxygen hails from the Netherlands and performed a number that made judge Derek Hough “feel like I’ve never seen that before.” Watch them above.

Oxygen’s routine to “Lovely” by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd was all about creating beautiful formations. Lined up in a row, their layered arms and legs created fluid images with pristine timing and symmetry. Hough thought it was “stunning.” Jennifer Lopez added, “I know how hard that is because we tried to do it, and I couldn’t get my dancers to be that clean. That was awesome. I am super impressed.”

Ne-Yo wanted to know how long it takes to prepare and perfect a routine like that. “We don’t sleep,” one of the dancers answered, and it didn’t sound like she was kidding. They may be in for more sleepless nights. The clip doesn’t reveal whether the judges put Oxygen through to the next round, but it would be shocking if they didn’t given those rave reviews. There are no scores during Qualifiers this season, just a simple yes or no from the judges, and this should be an easy “Hell yes!”

And since the hardest thing to do is show the judges something they haven’t seen before, their sheer originality could make them a threat to win if they can keep it up in successive routines. What do you think of their performance, and how does it compare to others we’ve seen so far?

