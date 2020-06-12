‘World of Dance’ performance: Were the Show Stoppers stopped by all those ruffles? [WATCH]

If you’re going to come to “World of Dance” with a name like Show Stopper, you’d better live up to it. During the Qualifiers the team from the Upper Division performed jazz funk, a style we don’t see very often on the competition series. It’s always refreshing to see different forms of artistic expression on a show often dominated by hip-hop and contemporary acts. But were they as good as their name promised? Watch their performance to “Que Calor” by Major Lazer above.

Ne-Yo appreciated the groups “camaraderie. It’s like one brain up there. Super dope.” Jennifer Lopez agreed that they’re “a good cohesive group,” but she thought their moves “need to be hit a little bit harder. And I’m wondering if it was the outfits.” Their red jumpsuits were covered in ruffles, and “they kind of covered your body a little bi,t all of the extra material.” But Derek Hough “liked the outfits” and thought they actually enhanced the effect of the routine. Either way, Lopez wanted to “feel that energy like a roller coaster,” so whether it was their moves or their costumes they “have to get the level of skill up a little bit higher.” Ne-Yo was also “waiting for the wow” from them especially since the group’s name raised his expectations.

Show Stoppers must have known it was going to be a close call going into the judges’ decisions after those critiques. Ne-Yo voted for a callback, and so did Hough. “We do believe there is something really special here,” Lopez told them. That means the dancers will perform again for the judges before they decide whether or not to send them through to the next round, the Duels, so it’s not over for them yet. Do you think the judges should send them through, or should they stop the Show Stoppers in their tracks?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.