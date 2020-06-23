‘World of Dance’ video preview: Jennifer Lopez thought Show Stopper was ‘much stronger’ during Callbacks [WATCH]

The “World of Dance” judges were ambivalent about the jazz funk group Show Stopper when they first performed during the Qualifiers round. Jennifer Lopez thought they needed to hit their moves harder (and maybe lose the ruffly costumes), and Ne-Yo found himself “waiting for the wow” from them and never getting it. But instead of eliminating the dancers, the judges invited them for Callbacks to give them one more chance to bring the wow. NBC previewed their Callback performance online. Watch it above.

The good news was that Lopez thought they were “much stronger dancers this time.” Ne-Yo agreed this second performance was “a lot better than the first one.” And no ruffles this time! However, Lopez still feels their routines “need a little bit more surprises … I’m still not sure.” Derek Hough thought the team “started strong,” but “everything stayed in that pocket” of their song’s beat, never straying into more adventurous territory with their interpretation — sounds like Hough was left waiting for the wow too. But even still he thought they were “better and stronger today.”

It’s a tough call because it’s not just a question of whether Show Stopper were better now than they were before. The judges also have to decide whether they were better than the other nine acts that also returned for Callbacks. Only four of the acts will advance to the next round, the Duels, so for most of them this will be the end of the road. The video above doesn’t reveal the judges’ final verdicts, though, so we’ll have to wait to find out if this performance was good enough to keep them in the competition.

