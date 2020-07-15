‘World of Dance’ recap: ‘The Duels 2’ continued the epic dance battles, but who deserved a shot at redemption? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After “World of Dance” aired “The Duels 1” on June 30, the show took a week off, perhaps due to the Independence Day holiday or perhaps to give us time to absorb the slightly controversial result of that last battle between Kurtis Sprung and Styles and Emma. But the show returned on July 14 to continue the single-elimination round in which acts are pitted against each other in dance combat. The Upper Division continued their face-offs tonight, so who won, who lost, and who was worthy of a chance at redemption? Scroll down for our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments as they happen.

As in the Qualifiers round, there are no scores this season for the Duels, just a yes or no from judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. If you get two out of the three on your side, then you move on to the next round. But they’re not the only ones sitting in judgment. Guest judge Stephen “Twitch” Boss, a former “So You Think You Can Dance” finalist, is evaluating the performances too, and while he doesn’t get to decide the results of the Duels, he does decide which two losing acts get to perform again in the redemption round for one last chance to advance. So if you don’t get Lopez, Hough or Ne-Yo’s vote, you’d better hope you get Twitch’s.

In the first week of the Duels, Sprung, UPeepz and Jefferson y Adrianita won their head-to-head match-ups to advance to the Semi-Finals, while Styles and Emma, The Rise and Luca and Alessandra lost and have to wait for Twitch’s final judgments. So what did you think of this week’s performances and the judges’ verdicts? Follow along below starting at 10:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

10:00 p.m. — It’s the second day of the Duels, the last chance to get to the main “World of Dance” stage. Contestants don’t know who they are dueling until they walk through the doors to compete. Only one can move forward from each Duel and it’s time to get started!