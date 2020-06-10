‘World of Dance’ recap: ‘The Qualifiers 3’ continued the search for the next million dollar champion [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“World of Dance” continued its fourth season on Tuesday night, June 9, with its third week of Qualifiers during which judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough surprise competitors with their presence at what they think are supposed to be auditions for producers. So who withstood the shock and still delivered world champion-worthy performances? Find out below in our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments as they happen.

This season the judges don’t give their usual scores from 0 to 100 during the Qualifiers. Instead, you only need to get a yes from a majority of them to advance to the next round, the head-to-head Duels. But that doesn’t mean the judges are pushovers. They’ve already rejected two acts outright: the sibling hip-hop crew The Williams Fam and the Native American dance team Indigenous Enterprise.

And in last week’s “Qualifiers 2,” two other acts were given callbacks: hip-hop team The Rise and Latin ballroom team 305. Callbacks are new this season, and they mean that the judges aren’t quite convinced the contestant has what it takes, but they have enough potential for the judges to want to see them perform again before they make their final decisions.

And some dancers who have advanced to the next round so far have been close calls. Just how high have the judges set the bar this season? Consider that the UPeepz, made up of the adults who coached the season three world finalists VPeepz, only got two outright yeses while Lopez thought they still had to prove themselves in a callback. If your proteges nearly win the million-dollar grand prize, but you barely make it out of the Qualifiers, you know it’ll take something spectacular to win.

Which performances did you like the most during “The Qualifiers 3”? Which judges’ decisions did you disagree with? Follow along below starting at 10:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

8:05 p.m. — The first dancer to hit the audition stage tonight is Keagan Capps, a 13-year old contemporary dancer from Moore, Oklahoma competing in the Junior Division. She thinks people underestimate her abilities because she’s from a small town, but Keagan is ready to prove she can make her dream happen. She begins her routine displaying the flexibility of a contortionist, but soon proves she’s a fierce dancer as well. The shapes Keagan can make with her body are incredible. Derek complimented her control, Ne-Yo thinks she proved to be more than a contortionist and J-Lo is ready to see more. It’s a yes to Keagan from all three judges and she’s on to the Duals!

8:10 p.m. — Next up are Antonio & Maria, a Latin Ballroom duo all the way from Naples, Italy competing in the Junior Division. They met when they were very young and have grown up dancing together like siblings. They are just 11 and 13 years old but have no problem delivering the goods on stage. That being said, Derek doesn’t think they’re mature enough for this stage and the judges decide to send them home. The young duo wasn’t phased and said they’ll be back next year. Also falling short of a “yes” was the Avant Garde Collective, a hip-hop group from Amsterdam, Netherlands competing in the Upper Division. Although they had great costumes and incredible tricks, J-Lo gave them a thumbs down, Ne-Yo liked them and Derek made the decision to send them to the callbacks.

8:15 p.m. — Hoping for better luck is a Junior Division fusion dance crew from Niigata, Japan called Chibi Unity. They are an excited group of kids who exude pure energy and joy when they speak. They’re wearing plain white costumes that look like they’ve been splattered in paint. Their synchronicity is impressive and J-Lo called the choreography a real “standout.” Derek loved the feeling, but didn’t think their tricks were exciting enough. Despite the critiques, all three judges gave Chibi Unity a “yes” and they’re heading into the Duals. It’s hard not to smile watching this group. Their joy is infectious!